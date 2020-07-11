Eagles penalize WR Jackson for conduct detrimental

Left Menu
The team did not specify how Jackson was penalized, but ESPN reported a fine was involved, with Jackson planning to donate "a significant portion of his fine to Jewish community efforts." The Eagles said Jackson will have to "commit to supporting his words with actions" in order to remain on the team moving forward. The team's full statement read: "This has been a difficult and emotional week for our community and organization. "The Philadelphia Eagles do not tolerate hate toward any individual or group.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 05:12 IST
The Philadelphia Eagles announced in a statement Friday that wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been penalized for conduct detrimental to the team, following his anti-Semitic comments earlier this week. The team did not specify how Jackson was penalized, but ESPN reported a fine was involved, with Jackson planning to donate "a significant portion of his fine to Jewish community efforts." The Eagles said Jackson will have to "commit to supporting his words with actions" in order to remain on the team moving forward.

The team's full statement read: "This has been a difficult and emotional week for our community and organization.

"The Philadelphia Eagles do not tolerate hate toward any individual or group. We believe in respect and equality for all races, ethnicities, and faiths. We as an organization want to help be an instrument for positive change. This can only occur through strong, deliberate actions and a commitment to learn and grow. "We have had a number of constructive conversations over the last few days, not only with DeSean Jackson, but also with many other players, members of the organization, and leaders in the community. That has led us to the point where we and he are ready to take the next steps.

"Today we have penalized DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team. He accepted those consequences and apologized. In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear that this is only the beginning. We have discussed a concrete plan for how we and he can heal moving forward. He understands that in order to remain on the team, he must also commit to supporting his words with actions. We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself, but we all understand that there is still a lot of work to be done. We will continue to assist DeSean in this process, and we also know that all of us in our organization need to listen and learn more about things that are unfamiliar and uncomfortable to us. "We must continue to fight against anti-Semitism and all forms of discrimination, while not losing sight of the important battle against systemic racism."

Last weekend, Jackson posted an anti-Semitic message that he falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler, in addition to admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan in a series of posts on social media. He followed up with multiple apologies, both on social media and directly to the team. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman are Jewish.

According to ESPN, Jackson met with a group against anti-Semitism on Thursday and was set to meet a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor on Friday. Jackson later posted a photo on Instagram of the latter meeting, writing in a caption, "Today I had an opportunity to speak with 94 year old holocaust survivor Mr. Edward Mosberg. Thank you Mr. Mosberg for your valuable time and insight today . Im taking this time to continue with educating myself and bridging the gap between different cultures, communities & religions. LOVE 2 ALL!!!!! TO BE CONTINUED ....."

In a social media post on Thursday, New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman, who is Jewish, invited Jackson to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Jackson, 33, has two years remaining on his contract with the Eagles, with a $6.2 million base salary in 2020 and $8.2 million in 2021.

--Field Level Media

