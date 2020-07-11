FACTBOX-Soccer-Reaction to death of England great Jack Charlton

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 15:45 IST
Jack Charlton, an England and Leeds United great and former Ireland manager, has died at the age of 85, his family announced on Saturday. Here are some of the reactions to his death:

England football team "We are devastated by the news that Jack Charlton, a member of our World Cup-winning team of 1966, has passed away," they said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathies are with Jack's family, friends and former clubs."

Geoff Hurst, 1966 World Cup winning team mate "Another sad day for football. Jack was the type of player and person that you need in a team to win a World Cup," he wrote on Twitter.

"He was a great and loveable character and he will be greatly missed . The world of football and the world beyond football has lost one of the greats. RIP old friend." Football Association of Ireland (FAI)

"The FAI is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jack Charlton, the manager who changed Irish football forever," they said on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with Pat and the family at this sad time." Gary Lineker, former England striker

"Saddened to hear that Jack Charlton has passed away," Lineker wrote on Twitter. "World Cup winner with England, manager of probably the best ever Ireland side and a wonderfully infectious personality to boot. RIP Jack."

Paul McGrath, former Ireland centre back "Absolutely gutted. Father figure to me for 10 years, thanks for having faith in me. Sleep well Jack, Love ya," he wrote on Twitter. "Thinking of Pat, John and Peter at this sad time."

John Aldridge, former Ireland striker "Absolutely gutted that BIG JACK has passed away! What a football man. Loved and adored, specially in Ireland," he wrote on Twitter.

"The best manager I was lucky to play for. The times we had on and off the pitch was priceless! My thoughts are with Pat and the family! RIP my good friend Never Forgotten !!" Leeds United, where Charlton made 773 appearances

"#LUFC are deeply saddened to learn club legend Jack Charlton passed away last night at the age of 85," the club said on Twitter. "Rest in peace Jack." Manchester United

"We are extremely saddened by the passing of Jack Charlton, brother of Sir Bobby and member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team," the club said on Twitter. "Our deepest condolences go to all the Charlton family for their immensely sad loss."

Ray Houghton, former Ireland midfielder "The word legend is used too much in football but not for Jack, for what he's done domestically with Leeds, winning the World Cup, which he should have been knighted for, I've still never understood that," he told TalkSport.

"He changed everything about Irish football ... Jack came in and changed that mentality, got us through two World Cups and one European Championships. His legacy within Ireland is absolutely huge."

