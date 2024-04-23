"Looking forward to our partnership": Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag on working with Wilcox

Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag opened up about his meeting with the club's new technical director Jason Wilcox. Last week, Manchester United announced the appointment of Wilcox, who was a Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

The former Southampton chief Wilcox took the role of technical director of the club with immediate effect. Ten Hag talked about working with Wilcox as they take steps for the betterment of the club and said as quoted from the club's official website, "Very close. We have to form a partnership, [it's] very important. We are a little bit behind in the process so we have to catch up and it will speed up the process."

"Yes, I met him yesterday for the first time. So we talked. This week, we will not have much time but, from Monday on, we will [move] quick forward. Of course I know his profile, I know he was at Man City in the youth [department] and had a lot of experience there. I know he was at Southampton so I am looking forward to our partnership," he added. Along with working as the Director of Football at Southampton, he has also worked as the Academy Director at Manchester City. As a player, he won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

Wilcox, as director of football, had overall control at Southampton across the first team, women's team, academies, and recruitment department. Under the leadership of Wilcox, some of the most remarkable players in modern-day football have risen through the ranks and made their impact.

Manchester City star winger Phil Foden is one of the players who has risen through the ranks under Wilcox's watch. Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho are the other two players who have been sensational in the Premier League and Bundesliga, respectively. Sancho, who is a Manchester United player but is currently on loan with Borussia Dortmund, made his debut at the age of 15 for Wilcox's U18s. In his debut, he struck the back of the net twice within five minutes.

Sancho has failed to impress at Old Trafford since his arrival in 2021. He secured a move to the German club after his fallout with manager Erik Ten Hag. Sancho has scored 11 goals across all competitions during his time with the Red Devils.

Manchester United will face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday. (ANI)

