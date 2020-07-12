Report: Patriots free up nearly $8M in cap space

Left Menu
The New England Patriots have nearly $8 million in salary cap space after settling two compensation grievances, ESPN reported Saturday. It gives the Patriots some flexibility for in-season roster moves after they started the week with less than $500,000 in cap space, per the report. The club now has $7.79 million in cap space after settling compensation grievances with former wideout Antonio Brown and the late Aaron Hernandez, according to ESPN reporters Field Yates and Mike Reiss.

The New England Patriots have nearly $8 million in salary-cap space after settling two compensation grievances, ESPN reported Saturday. It gives the Patriots some flexibility for in-season roster moves after they started the week with less than $500,000 in cap space, per the report.

The club now has $7.79 million in cap space after settling compensation grievances with former wideout Antonio Brown and the late Aaron Hernandez, according to ESPN reporters Field Yates and Mike Reiss. New England cut Brown on Sept. 20, one game after he signed a one-year, $15 million contract. ESPN said Brown will receive $5 million of the $9 million he was owed.

In addition to that $4 million credit, ESPN said the team also received a $2.55 million credit for settling the long-running Hernandez grievance. The Patriots parted ways with Hernandez in June 2013, less than a year after the tight end signed a five-year deal worth nearly $40 million.

Hernandez died by suicide in April 2017 in the Massachusetts prison where he was serving a life sentence for the June 2013 shooting death of Odin Lloyd. Earlier this week, the Patriots created more than $980,000 in cap space by restructuring the contract of running back Rex Burkhead.

--Field Level Media

