Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sheldon Jackson quits Saurashtra, to play for Puducherry now

Former Test bowler Pankaj Singh has also returned to Puducherry after missing the last season due to injury while Paras Dogra, another prolific scorer in domestic cricket, has been retained as the third guest player, Cricket Association of Pondicherry Secretary V Chandran told PTI. Jackson made his debut for Saurashtra in 2011 and scored 5634 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 49.42, including 19 hundreds and 27 half-centuries.

PTI | Chennai/Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 12:29 IST
Sheldon Jackson quits Saurashtra, to play for Puducherry now
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ShelJackson27)

Prolific batsman Sheldon Jackson, who played a pivotal role in Saurashtra's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph in the season gone by, will compete for Puducherry in the domestic circuit this year, a decision which the cricketer said was "not easy". The right-hander scored 809 runs in the 2019-20 season in 10 matches (18 innings) at an average of 50.56. "This has been one of the hardest decisions that I had to make and it's not been easy for me but I feel its the right time for me to move on and play as a professional in some other team or state," Jackson stated in a release issued by Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA). Former Test bowler Pankaj Singh has also returned to Puducherry after missing the last season due to injury while Paras Dogra, another prolific scorer in domestic cricket, has been retained as the third guest player, Cricket Association of Pondicherry Secretary V Chandran told PTI.

Jackson made his debut for Saurashtra in 2011 and scored 5634 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 49.42, including 19 hundreds and 27 half-centuries. Jackson has got the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from SCA to play domestic cricket from other associations.

"The journey so far has been fantastic and I am thankful to everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association for standing by my side in my good and bad times," the 33-year-old said. "I am very thankful to Mr Niranjan Shah (SCA Secretary) and Mr Jaydev Shah (SCA President) who have been father figures to me on and off the field and have been my constant support in my times of darkness and when I was low in my performances," he added.

The SCA President lauded the player and wished him luck for his next assignment. "Sheldon Jackson has been outstanding Cricketer and great human being. I sincerely wish him all the very best," Jaydev Shah said. The CAP Secretary welcomed Jackson and praised his prolific run for Saurashtra.

"Signed contracts with Sheldon Jackson, Paras Dogra and Pankaj Singh for 2020-21 season as guest players. All three have established themselves as top performers for a long period of time in Ranji Trophy," the CAP official said. "We opted for Jackson as he is a great batter and has done well in Ranji Trophy on a consistent basis and helped Saurashtra win the title with his superb batting," he added.

Dogra, a heavy scorer for Himachal Pradesh, amassed 967 runs from nine matches at an average of 80.58 with four hundreds in the 2019-20 season. Chandran said the team has enough resources this season to do well and qualify for the knockout stage.

"CAP has enough resources this season to do well and qualify for the quarterfinals and take it from there. The selectors unanimously picked the three guest players-Jackson, Dogra and Singh," he added. Pankaj Singh is back to represent Puducherry after having missed out on the 2019-20 season owing to injury when former India bowler Vinay Kumar replaced him.

He featured for the fledgling domestic side in the first season (2018-'19). Former India and Mumbai bowler Aavishkar Salvi was recently appointed coach of the Puducherry team..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK-China ties freeze with debate over Huawei, Hong Kong

Only five years ago, then-British Prime Minister David Cameron was celebrating a golden era in UK-China relations, bonding with President Xi Jinping over a pint of beer at the pub and signing off on trade deals worth billions. Those friendl...

Russia reports 6,615 new cases of coronavirus

Russia on Sunday reported 6,615 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 727,162. The countrys coronavirus crisis response centre said 130 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death tol...

UP: SIT probing police's 'connivance' with Vikas Dubey to visit Bikru village

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, who is heading the special investigation team probing the local polices alleged connivance with slain gangster Vikas Dubey, will on Sunday visit Bikru village near Kanpur where 8 p...

Alembic Pharma expects domestic biz to grow in double digits in the current fiscal

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is looking at enhancing profitability of its domestic business and expects it to grow in double digits in the current financial year with focus on high-margin products, according to the companys annual report for 201...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020