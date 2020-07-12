Motor racing-Hamilton wins Styrian Grand Prix in Mercedes one-two

Motor racing-Hamilton wins Styrian Grand Prix in Mercedes one-twoReuters | Updated: 12-07-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 20:20 IST
Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Styrian Formula One Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday to celebrate his 85th career victory and move a step closer to Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91. Team mate Valtteri Bottas, winner of last weekend's season-opener behind closed doors at the same Austrian circuit, was runner-up with his championship lead cut to six points.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished third at his team's home Red Bull Ring. Struggling Ferrari provided a major talking point with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel colliding on the opening lap and both retiring from the race.
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Ferrari have had to redesign flawed F1 car, says Binotto
Motor racing-Ferrari face a more challenging season than 2019, says Leclerc
Austrian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc will not 'take the knee'
Motor racing-Vettel is bound to be distracted by Ferrari axe, says Brawn
Motor racing-Pandemic sealed Vettel's departure, says Ferrari boss