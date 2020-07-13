Browns reach agreement with rookie LB Phillips

The Cleveland Browns have come to terms with rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips, according to multiple reports Sunday. Terms were not announced.

The Browns selected Phillips, an LSU product, with one of their two third-round picks of the 2020 NFL Draft. Cleveland acquired the conditional pick after trading running back Duke Johnson to the Houston Texans on Aug. 9. Phillips, 21, led the undefeated Tigers with 113 tackles last season, tops in the Southeastern Conference. He also had one sack and a forced fumble.

The Browns have reached agreement with all but one of their draft selections, safety Grant Delpit. The Browns selected Delpit, also from LSU, in the second round. --Field Level Media