NBA star Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook on Monday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The NBA star Westbrook in a statement issued on Twitter said that he is feeling well and has quarantined himself.

The 2017 Most Valuable Player also urged everyone to take the virus seriously. "I tested positive for Covid-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando," said Westbrook in his statement on Twitter.

"I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take the virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up. #whynot," he added. In June, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) on June 26 had announced that they have finalized a comprehensive plan for a July 30 restart to the 2019-20 season. (ANI)