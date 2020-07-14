Left Menu
NBA announces 0.6 percent positive test rate

Florida had 12,624 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Although the NBA/NBPA statement didn't identify players by name, Houston Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook announced Monday that he was one of the group that tested positive last week.

The first week of the NBA's "bubble" plan to keep its teams safe from the coronavirus proved successful. The league and the players union jointly announced Monday that only two players tested positive for the coronavirus among the 322 players tested since arriving July 7 at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

According to the press release, the two players with COVID-19 "never cleared quarantine and have since left the Campus to isolate at home or in isolation housing." The statement added that another 19 players tested positive for the coronavirus during in-market testing that began July 1 before teams headed to central Florida. According to the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, "These players are staying in their home markets and recovering until they are cleared under CDC guidelines and NBA rules for leaving home isolation and joining the Campus."

The positive test rate of 0.6 percent illustrates that the NBA is largely succeeding in keeping its players isolated from the coronavirus outbreak that is gripping Florida. The state reported a record 15,299 new coronavirus cases on Sunday -- the highest mark produced in any U.S. state at any point during the pandemic. Florida had 12,624 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Although the NBA/NBPA statement didn't identify players by name, Houston Rockets star guard Russell Westbrook announced Monday that he was one of the group that tested positive last week. Westbrook added, "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up! #whynot."

The league also announced Monday that two players, Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo and Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes, were given an additional 10 days of self-quarantine after exiting the NBA's "bubble." --Field Level Media

