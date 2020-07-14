Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Irish to play remaining Premiership home games at Harlequins' Stoop

London Irish will play their remaining five home matches at Twickenham Stoop, the home ground of neighbours Harlequins, when the English Premiership season resumes in August, the Premiership club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:52 IST
Rugby-Irish to play remaining Premiership home games at Harlequins' Stoop

London Irish will play their remaining five home matches at Twickenham Stoop, the home ground of neighbours Harlequins, when the English Premiership season resumes in August, the Premiership club said on Tuesday. London Irish's 20-year stay at the Madejski Stadium came to an end after their tenancy expired during the season's suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The construction of their new ground, the Brentford Community Stadium, was also halted during the coronavirus lockdown, leaving the Irish temporarily without a venue for the season's restart on Aug. 14. "We are delighted to support our soon to be returning neighbours to be able to complete the 2019-20 Premiership season," Harlequins chief Laurie Dalrymple said in a statement.

"The club is doing everything within its power to help get the sport back on its feet. With that in mind, Harlequins have come to an agreement that London Irish will play their remaining 5 home games in Twickenham, one of which comes against Harlequins." London Irish had previously shared The Stoop with Harlequins for one season back in 1999-00 before completing their move to the Madejski.

"Although we may be fierce competitors with Harlequins on the field, even rivals can support each other during extraordinary circumstances such as these," London Irish chief Brian Facer said. The Irish, who are eighth in the 12-team standings, will resume their campaign against Bath on Aug. 15, while their home game against Saracens will be played on Aug. 31 to avoid a clash with Harlequins' clash against Northampton Saints a day earlier.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower on virus woes, U.S.-China tensions

Wall Street was set for a lower open on Tuesday as investors digested a mixed bag of quarterly reports from U.S. lenders, with new business restrictions in California and simmering U.S.-China friction also denting risk appetite.Largest U.S....

Dr Zweli Mkhize urges medical facilities to act quickly on COVID-19 cases

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has reassured South Africans that health care professionals are doing all they can to save lives as COVID-19 infections rise.Mkhize visited Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane, Gauteng, on Tuesda...

Unacademy picks up 51% stake in Mastree for USD 5 mn

Edutech platform Unacademy on Tuesday said it has picked up 51 per cent stake in K-12 learning platform Mastree for USD 5 million about Rs 38.4 crore. Earlier this month, Unacademy had announced the acquisition of Chandigarh-based postgradu...

Walmart-led group to pump over Rs 9,000cr in Flipkart

US retail giant Walmart will lead a USD 1.2 billion about Rs 9,045 crore investment in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart to give it extra firepower to compete with Amazon and billionaire Mukesh Ambanis JioMart. The fresh equity round value...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020