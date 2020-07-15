Report: Browns' Garrett close to 5-year, $125M extension

Left Menu
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is close to signing a five-year, $125 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Should this come to fruition, Garrett would become the highest-paid pass rusher in the NFL with an annual salary of $25 million. Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears, listed as a linebacker, carries an average salary of $23.5 million.

Garrett, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, signed a four-year, $30.4 million rookie contract in 2017. He is slated to earn $15.1 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option, per Spotrac. Garrett, 24, appeared in 10 games for the Browns in 2019 and recorded 10 sacks and 18 quarterback hits, but his season was marred by a season-ending suspension after hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet in a Nov. 15 game.

In a podcast on the NFL Network in May, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said the team intends to hold on to Garrett. "You know we view him as a long-term member of the organization and we love the player, love the person as well," Berry said. "So we certainly hope that he's going to be a Brown for years to come."

