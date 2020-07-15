Left Menu
Soccer-Wigan hammer struggling Hull 8-0, West Brom draw with Fulham

The result also matched the biggest ever Championship victory -- Bournemouth's 8-0 win over Birmingham City in 2014. Wigan, who face a 12-point deduction after going into administration, are 12 points clear of the relegation zone with two games to play, with four other games to be played in the Championship later on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 01:17 IST
Wigan Athletic recorded their biggest ever league victory as they beat Hull City 8-0 in the Championship on Tuesday, hitting seven past their beleaguered opponents in the first half. The Latics broke the deadlock through Kal Naismith inside the opening minute of the contest, before Kieran Dowell and Kieffer Moore netted a brace each, and Jamal Lowe and Joe Williams also got on the scoresheet before the halftime break.

Dowell completed his hat-trick in the second half for Wigan's eighth goal as the club celebrated their biggest league win, surpassing a 7-0 victory achieved against Oxford United in 2017. The result also matched the biggest ever Championship victory -- Bournemouth's 8-0 win over Birmingham City in 2014.

Wigan, who face a 12-point deduction after going into administration, are 12 points clear of the relegation zone with two games to play, with four other games to be played in the Championship later on Tuesday. The defeat leaves relegation-threatened Hull a point adrift of the safety zone, having lost four matches in a row.

West Bromwich Albion's grip on an automatic promotion spot loosened when they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Fulham at the Hawthorns. Grady Diangana's effort from close range in the second half was saved brilliantly by visiting goalkeeper Marek Rodak, while Fulham forward Anthony Knockaert hit the crossbar with a thunderous effort.

West Brom are currently second in the league and four points above third-placed Brentford, who have a game in hand against Preston North End on Wednesday. Slaven Bilic's West Brom still remain in control of their own destiny and maximum points from their remaining two games against Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers will secure a return to the Premier League.

