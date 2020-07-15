West Indies' coach Simmons praises Shannon Gabriel

Ahead of the second Test against England, West Indies' coach Phil Simmons praised Shannon Gabriel, whose nine-wicket haul in the first game demonstrated his return to full fitness. West Indies defeated England by four wickets in the first Test on the back of Gabriel's exceptional bowling performance. With the victory, West Indies gained a 1-0 lead over England in the three-match Test series.

"The hardest time for bowlers, after bowling from the morning, is that last session. To see him (Gabriel) and Alzarri [Joseph] come up trumps in that session is so pleasing to us," ESPNcricinfo quoted Simmons as saying. "With him coming back from that ankle surgery and working as hard he has worked since we've been here, it was a joy to see him successful in that period," he added.

West Indies will now lock horns with England in the second Test of the series at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16. (ANI)