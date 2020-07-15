Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF opens Indian club licensing system for 2020-21 season

The Club Licensing administration of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday distributed the Club Licensing Application Pack (CLAP) to all the clubs who are eligible to undergo the Indian Club Licensing process for the 2020-21 season.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:09 IST
AIFF opens Indian club licensing system for 2020-21 season
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Club Licensing administration of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday distributed the Club Licensing Application Pack (CLAP) to all the clubs who are eligible to undergo the Indian Club Licensing process for the 2020-21 season. Clubs will have to confirm their intention to undergo the Indian Club Licensing process for the 2020-21 season by submitting the signed copy of the Club Licensing Agreement on or before July 24, 2020.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, the AIFF had earlier extended the deadline to July 15 for clubs and academies to submit their application form along with the prescribed fee for AIFF Academy Accreditation for the 2020-21 season. "We are cognizant that the COVID-19 situation is still developing and will continue to follow Government advice to keep the situation under review. We will explore different options for completing the accreditation process when the conditions allow," the national body for football had said in a statement. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • AIFF

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

TRAI has enough powers for action against unregistered telemarketers: Paytm tells Delhi HC

Online payment platform Paytm on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TRAI has enough and adequate powers for initiating action against telemarketers who are not getting themselves registered. T...

No July 19 resumption of hockey camps as Bengaluru goes into lockdown

The national camps for Indian mens and womens hockey teams will not resume as planned on July 19 at Bengaluru SAI Centre with the rising COVID-19 case count forcing the city into a complete seven-day lockdown. The grave situation in the sou...

Decision on school closure to be taken by Cabinet: DBE

The Basic Education Department has reiterated that any decision on whether schools will be closed or not, will be taken by Cabinet.The department reiterated its stance following a resolution taken by South African Democratic Teachers Union ...

Young activists, localists top Hong Kong pro-democracy polls

Young activists and localist candidates dominated Hong Kongs unofficial pro-democracy primaries over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people voting despite warnings the election could violate the territorys new security law impose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020