Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Berbatov advises Bale to leave Real Madrid

The Welshman infuriated Real fans as he joked about falling asleep with a protective face mask over his eyes while watching the game in Madrid from the stands. "Gareth Bale is in the headlines again for pretending to sleep in the stands when he found out he was going to be an unused substitute," Berbatov told Betfair.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 15-07-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 23:13 IST
Soccer-Berbatov advises Bale to leave Real Madrid

Former Bulgaria striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Gareth Bale's time with Real Madrid is up after his disrespectful behaviour during his team's 2-0 win over Alaves in La Liga on Saturday. The Welshman infuriated Real fans as he joked about falling asleep with a protective face mask over his eyes while watching the game in Madrid from the stands.

"Gareth Bale is in the headlines again for pretending to sleep in the stands when he found out he was going to be an unused substitute," Berbatov told Betfair. "When I saw it I couldn't believe it. I watched him put his mask over his eyes and pretend to be asleep. I cannot support that. It is unprofessional and disrespectful to Real Madrid.

"Madrid need to find a solution to the Bale saga. It's not good for Bale or the team." Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Berbatov thinks Bale, who joined Real from Spurs in 2013, should move on.

"The only solution is for Bale to leave Real Madrid," he said. "If I was a Real Madrid fan and saw a player disrespecting the team like that, it would be too much. "Bale should be asking for a solution, even if it is a loan move. It was a show of power, it was if he was saying: 'Play me or I'll do whatever I want.' That doesn't sit right with me."

TRENDING

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Tunisia's rocky road from revolution to democracy

Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh resigned after the biggest party in his coalition began pushing for a vote of no confidence in the government. President Kais Saied asked him to step down as momentum grew in parliament to oust the pri...

EU struggles for unity ahead of crunch recovery fund summit

European Union EU member states struggled on Wednesday to resolve differences over a massive recovery plan for their coronavirus-hit economies but agreed a deal was crucial at an end-of-week summit for the blocs credibility.With economies i...

Police in Belarus detained over 250 people during protests

Police in Belarus said Wednesday that officers detained more than 250 people the previous day after mass protests against barring two candidates from the upcoming presidential election erupted in the country. Thousands of people took to the...

India-EU to step up cooperation in climate change, S&T and space

India and the European Union on Wednesday resolved to step up cooperation in environment and climate change and extend the ambit of collaboration in the areas of space and science and technology. At the 15th India-Summit, the two sides also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020