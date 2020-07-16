Reds add INF/OF Dietrich to 60-man player pool
He spent last season with the Reds, hitting a career-best 19 home runs, including three in a May 28 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dietrich is a career .246 hitter with 79 home runs and 247 RBIs in 721 games. He is not expected to be on the Reds' Opening Day roster, according to multiple media reports.
The Cincinnati Reds added Derek Dietrich to their 60-man player pool Wednesday after the utility man returned following his recovery from a positive coronavirus diagnosis. Dietrich, who signed a minor league deal with the Reds this spring, reported to the team's satellite location at nearby Mason, Ohio.
Set to turn 31 this week, Dietrich has seven years of major league experience, six with the Miami Marlins. He spent last season with the Reds, hitting a career-best 19 home runs, including three in a May 28 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dietrich is a career .246 hitter with 79 home runs and 247 RBIs in 721 games. He is not expected to be on the Reds' Opening Day roster, according to multiple media reports.
--Field Level Media
