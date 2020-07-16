Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rabada, Morris to miss 3TC Solidarity Cup encounter

Former South African pacer Makhaya Ntini's son, Thando Ntini (Kingfishers), Bjorn Fortuin (Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (Kingfishers) have been named as the three replacements. In Rabada's absence, Heinrich Klaasen is set to lead the Kingfishers in 1the competition alongside AB de Villiers (Eagles) and Quinton de Kock (Kites).

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-07-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 10:42 IST
Rabada, Morris to miss 3TC Solidarity Cup encounter

Premier South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada and all-rounder Chris Morris will miss the inaugural 3TeamCricket (3TC) Solidarity Cup, which will mark the resumption of live cricket in the country on Saturday in Centurion. Rabada, who was set to lead the the Kingfishers, and medium pacer Sisanda Magala has pulled out due to the deaths of immediate family members.

While 33-year-old Morris is also unavailable for the fixture at the SuperSport Park, according to 'ESPNCricinfo'. Former South African pacer Makhaya Ntini's son, Thando Ntini (Kingfishers), Bjorn Fortuin (Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (Kingfishers) have been named as the three replacements.

In Rabada's absence, Heinrich Klaasen is set to lead the Kingfishers in 1the competition alongside AB de Villiers (Eagles) and Quinton de Kock (Kites). The '3TCricket' competition was originally slated for June 27 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Solidarity Cup will see 24 of South Africa's top cricketers feature in three teams -- The Eagles, Kingfishers and The Kites -- playing two halves in a single match. Updated Squads: Kites: Quinton De Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje.

Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Killings by police 'public health crisis': George Floyd's family files civil rights lawsuit

Lawyers representing George Floyds family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in Floyds death. They called the killing a part of a public health crisis in Black ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Oklahomas Kevin Stitt became the first U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19, while the countrys leading expert on infectious diseases said he was confident the United States would meet its goal of a vaccine by the year end.DEATHS AND...

Rugby-Super Rugby AU quality will improve: Queensland coach

The quality of Australias maligned Super Rugby AU competition can only improve as teams shake off the rust after a long lay-off, Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn said on Thursday. Media pundits and fans have panned the domestic tournaments ...

COVID-19: 40 Indian fishermen return to Tamil Nadu from Iran

As many as 40 Indian fishermen, stranded in Iran due to COVID-19 lockdown, returned to Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.These fishermen from Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Thuthukudi, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thirunelveli were handed ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020