Rugby-England's Farrell commits long-term future to relegated Saracens

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:53 IST
England captain Owen Farrell on Thursday committed his "long-term" future to Saracens, despite the club's relegation to the Championship. Saracens, the reigning Premiership champions, will drop into the second tier at the end of the current campaign after being automatically relegated for breaching salary cap rules.

"The club means a lot to me," the 28-year-old Farrell said in a statement https://www.saracens.com/farrell-staying-at-saracens-for-the-long-term on the club's website. "I've been here a long, long time now and to be sorted going forward is brilliant. "Most of the senior players are in a similar position. They'd do anything to put us in the best position possible and that was telling during the tough times this year and I'm sure that will be the case going forward as well."

Saracens did not disclose the length of Farrell's new contract. Director of Rugby Mark McCall said: "Owen has grown up at Saracens; from a teenager in our academy to a central figure in English Rugby.

"His drive to improve is relentless, pushing everyone in the organisation – players and staff – to be better every day. Quite simply, Saracens would not be the club it is without Owen." The England duo of prop Mako Vunipola and his brother, number eight Billy, have already confirmed they are staying at Saracens until 2022 to help them secure an immediate return to the top division.

Fellow England internationals Jamie George and Elliot Daly have also committed their futures to the club.

