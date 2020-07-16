Football coach from Mumbai now selling vegetables to make ends meet

As coronavirus cases are increasing day by day in the country, some people have been hit financially and as a result, they are struggling to make ends meet. One such story is of Prasad Bhosale, a football coach residing in Mumbai who is now selling vegetables in Kandivali to earn some amount of money.

Speaking to ANI, Bhosale said that he has been selling vegetables from the past two months and he also opened up about the struggles he has faced in this duration. "I have been selling vegetables from the past two months, initially I was selling vegetables on the street but the authorities didn't allow so I rented a shop and now I am selling from this shop. I have been playing six thousand rupees as rent, I was working as a football coach from the past five years and I used to earn around twenty-five thousand per month but due to lock down the school in which I was coaching has stopped my service," Bhosale told ANI.

"I am left with no other option to survive and one of my friends helped me as he gave an idea to sell vegetables till things get normal, at the starting it felt bit awkward to sell vegetables and carry the sack of vegetables on my back as I am Masters in Physical Education and was a coach a few months back but I was left with no option," he added. Bhosale also said that he is now able to earn 500-600 rupees daily and he has also started the home delivery of vegetables.

"Now I earn five hundred to six hundred rupees daily, I have started home delivery of vegetables too, I have prepared a page on social media and have shared my contact number for orders," Bhosale said. "My family consists of four people including my mom and dad but now I don't feel anything awkward because now the situation has thought me that you should have your own business. If things get worse your earning can continue," he added.

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the infection -- has a total of 2,75,640 COVID-19 cases and 10,928 fatalities. (ANI)