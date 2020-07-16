Left Menu
Development News Edition

Football coach from Mumbai now selling vegetables to make ends meet

As coronavirus cases are increasing day by day in the country, some people have been hit financially and as a result, they are struggling to make ends meet.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:32 IST
Football coach from Mumbai now selling vegetables to make ends meet
Football coach Prasad Bhosale now selling vegetables to make ends meet . Image Credit: ANI

As coronavirus cases are increasing day by day in the country, some people have been hit financially and as a result, they are struggling to make ends meet. One such story is of Prasad Bhosale, a football coach residing in Mumbai who is now selling vegetables in Kandivali to earn some amount of money.

Speaking to ANI, Bhosale said that he has been selling vegetables from the past two months and he also opened up about the struggles he has faced in this duration. "I have been selling vegetables from the past two months, initially I was selling vegetables on the street but the authorities didn't allow so I rented a shop and now I am selling from this shop. I have been playing six thousand rupees as rent, I was working as a football coach from the past five years and I used to earn around twenty-five thousand per month but due to lock down the school in which I was coaching has stopped my service," Bhosale told ANI.

"I am left with no other option to survive and one of my friends helped me as he gave an idea to sell vegetables till things get normal, at the starting it felt bit awkward to sell vegetables and carry the sack of vegetables on my back as I am Masters in Physical Education and was a coach a few months back but I was left with no option," he added. Bhosale also said that he is now able to earn 500-600 rupees daily and he has also started the home delivery of vegetables.

"Now I earn five hundred to six hundred rupees daily, I have started home delivery of vegetables too, I have prepared a page on social media and have shared my contact number for orders," Bhosale said. "My family consists of four people including my mom and dad but now I don't feel anything awkward because now the situation has thought me that you should have your own business. If things get worse your earning can continue," he added.

With the highest single-day spike of 32,695 cases and 606 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 9,68,876, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 cases includes 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated and 24,915 deaths.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the infection -- has a total of 2,75,640 COVID-19 cases and 10,928 fatalities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

TDP delegation meets President Kovind; seeks his intervention to restore rule of law in AP

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party TDP MPs met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and demanded his urgent intervention to help uphold democratic values and the rule of law in Andhra Pradesh. The delegation, which included TDP leaders Jay...

DoT withdraws Rs 2.3 lakh cr demand notices on GAIL, OIL

The Department of Telecommunications DoT has withdrawn a demand of over Rs 2.3 lakh crore it had made on state-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd and explorer Oil India Ltd OIL in past telecom dues, the companies informed stock exchanges. Fol...

Bulgaria PM plans govt overhaul in face of protests

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, facing a no-confidence vote in parliament and anti-corruption protests in the streets, said on Thursday that his government must stay in place to fight the coronavirus though he may overhaul his cabi...

Rape accused newspaper-owner to be brought back to Bhopal

Bhopal-based newspaper owner Pyare Miyan 68 who is accused of rape will be brought back here from Jammu and Kashmir by Thursday evening, a police official said. Miyan, who was on the run after five girls and a woman filed complaints of rape...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020