West Indies win toss, bowls 1st against England in 2nd test

Play was starting at 12:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT). England was without fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was excluded from the team for breaching isolation protocols by returning to his home in Brighton on Monday as the squad transferred from Southampton to Manchester.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:59 IST
West Indies win toss, bowls 1st against England in 2nd test

The West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first under overcast skies in the second test as the tourists looked to seal a first series victory in England in 32 years. The start was delayed by 90 minutes because of wet weather in Manchester on Thursday. Play was starting at 12:30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT).

England was without fast bowler Jofra Archer, who was excluded from the team for breaching isolation protocols by returning to his home in Brighton on Monday as the squad transferred from Southampton to Manchester. With James Anderson and Mark Wood rested for the match, England had a completely new specialist pace attack featuring Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran. Joe Root returned as captain, and took the place of Joe Denly, after missing the first test to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

The West Indies was unchanged from its win in the first test in Southampton. Lineups: England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel..

