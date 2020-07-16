Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gymnastics-British Gymnastics steps aside from review into abuse allegations

"Our immediate priority is to provide support for all those affected by these allegations," UK Sport said in a statement. "We are working with the BAC as it finalises its plans to assist gymnasts and others who have been impacted to raise their concerns and take part in the review."

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:21 IST
Gymnastics-British Gymnastics steps aside from review into abuse allegations
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British Gymnastics will "step aside" to allow UK Sport and Sport England to co-commission the independent review into allegations of abuse and bullying in the sport, the governing body said on Thursday. British Gymnastics had said last week that it had commissioned Jane Mulcahy QC to conduct the review.

It said on Thursday, however, that it had now asked UK Sport and Sport England to co-commission it instead to "remove all doubt" of the review's independence and integrity. A number of ex-gymnasts have come forward and described abusive behavior from coaches and staff.

"It's vital the review is unequivocally independent with full resources to effectively deal with concerns raised by gymnasts," CEO of British Gymnastics Jane Allen said in a statement. "In the past week, the complexities have increased and it is clear to retain the trust of the gymnastics community we have decided to recuse ourselves from any management of the review.

"Our priority is to learn the lessons and ensure the welfare of all those within gymnastics. By stepping aside, we hope the review can now proceed unimpeded." UK Sport and Sport England said they welcomed British Gymnastics' decision to step aside and agreed to co-commission the review.

They said they were also working with the British Athletes Commission (BAC) and the Child Protection in Sport Unit (CPSU) to ensure the review has the "credibility and the confidence of those who have the courage to come forward". "Our immediate priority is to provide support for all those affected by these allegations," UK Sport said in a statement.

"We are working with the BAC as it finalizes its plans to assist gymnasts and others who have been impacted to raise their concerns and take part in the review."

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Home sales in top 8 cities fall to 10-year low in H1: Knight Frank India

Housing sales in top eight cities of the country dropped by 54 per cent year-on-year to a decadal low of 59,538 units during the first half of 2020 on account of COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Knight Frank India report released on Thursd...

FACTBOX-Greta Thunberg's call for emergency climate action

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg released an open letter climateemergencyeu.org on Thursday urging European leaders to take emergency action on climate change. Following are some quotes from a Reuters television interview with the 17-year-ol...

PM urges youth to read Tamil classic 'Tirukkural'

Describing Tamil classic Tirukkural as a treasure of rich thoughts and noble ideals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hoped that the youth across the country read it to take inspiration. In a series of tweets in Tamil and English, t...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. retail sales increase in June; weekly jobless claims remain elevated

U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in June, but the budding economic recovery is being threatened by a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections and high unemployment. The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales rose 7.5 l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020