'These things happen in football: Robertson plays down Liverpool's loss

Liverpool's left-back Andy Robertson on Thursday played down the loss against Arsenal in the Premier League, saying that these things happen in football.

Liverpool's left-back Andy Robertson on Thursday played down the loss against Arsenal in the Premier League, saying that these things happen in football. His remark came as Liverpool suffered a shock 1-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the Premier League.

"Disappointing result last night. These things happen in football and we will learn from it. But next week the 30-year wait is over," Robertson tweeted. In the match against Arsenal, Liverpool had scored the first goal as Sadio Mane struck the ball into the goalpost.

However, Arsenal came from behind as Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson registered two goals for the Gunners. This loss against Arsenal means that Liverpool would not be able to register 100 points in the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool have already sealed the Premier League title and currently have 93 points. Arsenal, on the other hand, hold the ninth place on the table with 53 points.

The Reds will be presented with the Premier League trophy on July 22 at the Anfield Stadium. The trophy would be presented to Liverpool after the match against Chelsea. (ANI)

