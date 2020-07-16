Left Menu
Development News Edition

Formula 1: Russell, Latifi to stay at Williams for 2021 season

Williams Racing on Thursday confirmed that both the drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will be staying with the British team for the next season of Formula 1.

ANI | Oxfordshire | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:22 IST
Formula 1: Russell, Latifi to stay at Williams for 2021 season
Nicholas Latifi (L) and George Russell (R) (Photo/Williams Racing Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Williams Racing on Thursday confirmed that both the drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will be staying with the British team for the next season of Formula 1. Russell had signed on a multi-year deal, extending to the end of 2021, but there was the potential that the Briton, who is part of the Mercedes young driver stable, would make the step up to the Silver Arrows' works team.

Russell had previously said his future was in Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams' hands, as he pushed for his chance at Mercedes. However, following discussions, Russell opted to draw a line in the sand when speaking during the Thursday press conference in Hungary by confirming he is staying for 2021 - with Mercedes now likely to retain Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

"I signed a three-year deal with Williams and I will be staying there for 2021, to build on last year and hopefully what this year turns out to be," the official website of the Formula 1 quoted Russell as saying. When asked if he was disappointed a Mercedes drive did not materialise, he said: "No, I am not disappointed in Mercedes at all. There was nothing more they could do, Claire was firm with her decision that she was not willing, or not ready to let me go, and ultimately as I have a contract with Williams, I have to respect that decision. "So I am here, I will be giving everything I have got for Williams this year and into next year, and let's see what that holds after that."

On the other hand, Latifi also confirmed his stay with Williams and replied: "I have a multi-year deal with the team, so yes I will be with the team in 2021." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

BSF jawan held for killing woman constable of Delhi Police

A BSF jawan was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing a Delhi Police woman constable at her rented accommodation on the suspicion of her having an affair with someone else, officials said. The accused identified as Naresh, 27, was in a...

2 Germans arrested over far-right, anti-Semitic website

Two German men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of spearheading a far-right group that posted pro-Nazi and anti-Semitic material online, prosecutors said. A suspect accused of co-founding the Goyim Party Germany group in 2016 and identif...

Iraq: ISIL’s acts of terror ‘divorced from the values of all faiths’

Religious leaders from communities across Iraq called for greater healing and reconciliation during an UN-organized event on Thursday, reaffirming their commitment to support survivors of crimes perpetrated by ISIL terrorist fighters. Key s...

Longtime Phillies 2B Taylor dies at 84

Tony Taylor, a member of the Philadelphia Phillies Wall of Fame, died Thursday at 84. Primarily a second baseman, the Cuban-born Taylor was an All-Star in 1960 and played 19 seasons with the Chicago Cubs 1958-60, Phillies 1960-71, 1974-76 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020