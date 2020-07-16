Left Menu
Ace para-badminton player dies of COVID-19

"We are sorry to inform you that Ramesh Tikaram passed away this afternoon..." Sudhir said in a statement. Talking to PTI, he said the 51-year-old player, who had fever and cough, was admitted to a private hospital on June 29.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:33 IST
Ace para-badminton player dies of COVID-19

Bengaluru, July 16 (PTI): Arjuna awardee and ace para-badminton player Ramesh Tikaram died of coronavirus in a hospital here on Thursday, Para-Badminton India president N C Sudhir said. "We are sorry to inform you that Ramesh Tikaram passed away this afternoon..." Sudhir said in a statement.

Talking to PTI, he said the 51-year-old player, who had fever and cough, was admitted to a private hospital on June 29. The player is survived by wife and two children, said Sudhir.

One of the sportsman's friend K Y Venkatesh said Tikaram was instrumental in bringing the international para- badminton tournament to the country in 2001..

