Messi sets sights on Champions League after Real Madrid's La Liga triumph

With Real Madrid winning the La Liga trophy, Barcelona's Lionel Messi has called for a shift in focus as he now wants his side to put Champions League as their main priority.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 17-07-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 08:47 IST
Lionel Messi . Image Credit: ANI

With Real Madrid winning the La Liga trophy, Barcelona's Lionel Messi has called for a shift in focus as he now wants his side to put Champions League as their main priority. "There is obviously room for improvement and we need to start thinking about the Champions League. We all want to win it. But we need to be self-critical, improve a lot, and change a lot. I hope we get it all done in time," the club's official website quoted Messi as saying.

Barcelona suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hand of Osasuna here on Friday while Real Madrid secured their tenth successive win in the competition, beating Villarreal, which saw them seal the La Liga title. Real Madrid enjoys an unassailable seven-point lead at the top. After the defeat, Messi expressed frustration saying that his side has been a 'very irregular team' throughout the 2019-2020 season.

"This game reflects what we've been like all season. A very irregular team that lets its head drop too easily. We gifted the first half to an Osasuna team that overpowered us. In the second half, we were better, but it wasn't enough," he said. This is the 34th La Liga title won by Real Madrid. Moreover, the Zinedine Zidane-led side has not faced even a single defeat since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break.

Barcelona will next compete against Alaves on July 20. (ANI)

