Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flood-hit Assam needs our attention and assistance, urges Sunil Chhetri

The floods have so far claimed more than 70 lives and displaced nearly 40 lakh people in 26 districts of the state. Nearly 90 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park is reportedly submerged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 15:41 IST
Flood-hit Assam needs our attention and assistance, urges Sunil Chhetri

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Friday said the flood-hit northeastern state of Assam needs immediate attention and assistance as it battles loss of lives and displacement of people in many of its submerged districts. The floods have so far claimed more than 70 lives and displaced nearly 40 lakh people in 26 districts of the state.

Nearly 90 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park is reportedly submerged. Seeking to draw the country's attention to the disaster that has hit the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chhetri wrote on his twitter handle, "Along with the prayers, Assam needs as much attention and help as possible to recover from the floods it is under.

"There's been considerable loss of life - both man and animal , and I can only sincerely hope that the numbers don't rise." The talismanic footballer is one of the first from the sporting fraternity to raise concerns around the floods in Assam. Floods are a recurrent feature during the monsoons in Assam and have claimed many lives over the last many years as the government -- both past and present -- struggle to find ways to control the raging waters and bring down the death toll.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Haikyuu Season 5 is one of the most anticipated anime series. Fans are worried thinking that the fifth season will take much time as Season 4 has been postponed.Haikyuu Season 4s second half was due to be released in July this year. But the...

Israel reimposes COVID-19 restrictive measures amid spike in new cases: Government

The Israeli government chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to reintroduce a number of preventive measures that entered into effect on Friday evening amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the country over the last f...

Bank of England's Bailey sees some sectors recovering, others not

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Friday there were signs of activity returning quite strongly in Britains housing market and in new car sales, but not in hospitality and entertainment.Bailey, speaking in a webinar organised by...

Players are fit, fine and raring to go: Man Utd manager ahead of FA Cup semifinal

Ahead of the FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said players are fit, fine and raring to go. United secured a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020