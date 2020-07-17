Angels' Anderson to undergo Tommy John surgery
Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 23:20 IST
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Justin Anderson will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will miss the 2020 season. An MRI revealed the tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right (pitching) elbow, general manager Billy Eppler said Friday. Dr. Keith Meister will perform the surgery in Dallas.
Eppler's statement did not provide an estimate of how much time Anderson could miss in the 2021 season. The Angels selected the Texas native Anderson, 27, in the 14th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his debut in April 2018 and in two seasons with Los Angeles, has appeared in 111 games, throwing 102 1/3 innings. He has a career 6-3 record with 4.75 ERA, five saves, and 127 strikeouts.
