Left Menu
Development News Edition

England and West Indies frustrated by Manchester washout

England, trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, now has only two days left to force a victory. West Indies will resume Sunday morning on 32-1 in reply to England's first innings 469-9 declared, with Kraigg Brathwaite six not out and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph unbeaten on 14.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:22 IST
England and West Indies frustrated by Manchester washout
Ben Stokes top-scored in England's innings with 176 - his 10th test century - while Dom Sibley hit 120, his second ton. Jos Buttler also made 40 and Dom Bess finished unbeaten on 31. Image Credit: ANI

Rain prevented any play on the third day of the second cricket test between England and West Indies in Manchester on Saturday. England, trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, now has only two days left to force a victory.

West Indies will resume Sunday morning on 32-1 in reply to England's first innings 469-9 declared, with Kraigg Brathwaite six not out and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph unbeaten on 14. Opener John Campbell fell for 12 on Friday, trapped leg before by Sam Curran.

Ben Stokes top-scored in England's innings with 176 - his 10th test century - while Dom Sibley hit 120, his second ton. Jos Buttler also made 40 and Dom Bess finished unbeaten on 31. Off-spinner Roston Chase was the most effective West Indies bowler. He took 5-172 and paceman Kemar Roach picked up 2-58.

West Indies won the first test in Southampton by four wickets. The third and final match is also in Manchester.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India condemns deliberate targeting of civilians by Pakistan forces: MEA on killing of three civilians in Krishna Ghati sector in J and K.

India condemns deliberate targeting of civilians by Pakistan forces MEA on the killing of three civilians in Krishna Ghati sector in J and K....

Motor racing-Hamilton takes record 90th career pole in Hungary

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton celebrated a record-extending and surreal 90th career pole position on Saturday after a dominant Mercedes one-two in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying. Championship-leading team mate Valtteri Bottas w...

Austria's Kurz says EU talks going in the right direction but difficult

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday that new proposals on a massive EU stimulus fund were a step forward. In summary, it is going well, Kurz said from Brussels. Things are moving in the right direction.But he added that disc...

NFL training camp set to start as scheduled

NFL training camps will open as scheduled amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced in a memo on Saturday. NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent sent an email to all 32 NFL clubs general mana...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020