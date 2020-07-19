Left Menu
Davis Riley wins second Korn Ferry Tour title of year

Riley birdied three of the last four holes for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke victory over Taylor Pendrith and Paul Barjon in the tour's second straight event at TPC San Antonio. Riley earned $108,000 and jumped from third to first in the points race for 25 PGA Tour cards.

PTI | Sanantonio | Updated: 19-07-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 09:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Davis Riley won the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks for his second Korn Ferry Tour title of the season. Riley birdied three of the last four holes for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke victory over Taylor Pendrith and Paul Barjon in the tour's second straight event at TPC San Antonio.

Riley earned $108,000 and jumped from third to first in the points race for 25 PGA Tour cards. The Panama Championship winner in February, the former Alabama player also moved within a victory of an immediate PGA Tour promotion. "I'm really proud of the way I handled myself," Riley said. "I give a lot of props to Panama week, being able to pull from those memories." Riley holed out from a bunker for birdie on the par-4 15th, hit to 1 1/2 feet on the par-3 16th. just missed another birdie on the par-17th and hit his third to 2 feet on the par-5 18th.

"I tried to control my breathing," Riley said about approaching the water-guarded 18th green. "Because it's a 95-yard wedge shot. I've hit that shot a thousand times within 10 feet." Riley passed roommate Will Zalatoris, the TPC Colorado Championship winner, in the season standings. "We just push each other every day and play a lot of golf together," Riley said. "It's good to have someone just as good or maybe better than you to play with, it's a lot of fun." Pendrith closed with a 67, and Barjon had a 69.

Pendrith, from Canada, had his third straight top-three finish. He was second last week behind David Lipsky on the adjacent Canyons Course. He moved from 12th to third in the standings. Barjon, the former Texas Christian University player from France, tied for third last week. He went from 15th to fifth in the points race.

