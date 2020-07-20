Veteran RHP Chacin granted release by Twins

Seeing his options for a spot in the Minnesota Twins' rotation dwindling, veteran right-hander Jhoulys Chacin on Sunday was granted a release from his contract. Chacin, 32, signed a minor league deal with the Twins in advance of the 2020 season, but with the start of the season delayed, Minnesota's starting staff has come into clearer focus.

The Twins are expected to have right-hander Kenta Maeda, left-hander Rich Hill, and right-handers Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi and Homer Bailey on their starting staff, leaving Chacin to search for other options. His release means he immediately becomes a free agent. Chacin is 77-87 overall with seven different teams over 11 major league seasons, posting a 4.03 ERA. He pitched for both the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox last season going a combined 3-12 with a 6.01 ERA over 25 appearances (24 starts).

-Field Level Media