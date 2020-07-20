OF Schebler designated for assignment by Reds

Outfielder Scott Schebler, who hit 30 home runs in 2017, was designated for assignment Sunday by the Cincinnati Reds. Schebler, 29, has played in 379 career games over five seasons, with a handful of those games with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 before he was traded to the Reds.

The left-handed hitter had a breakthrough in 2017 when he added 25 doubles and 67 RBIs to his 30-homer season. He played in just 30 major league games last season, batting .123 with two home runs and seven RBIs. Schebler's productivity was slowed by a right shoulder injury in 2018, leading to surgery on that shoulder last season.

Schebler hit 58 of his 61 career home runs with the Reds, adding 167 career RBIs and a .240 batting average. With the move, the Reds added left-hander Brooks Raley to the 40-man roster. In 14 career games (five starts) with the Chicago Cubs, Raley was 1-2 with a 7.04 ERA but has not pitched in the major leagues since 2013. The 32-year-old spent the last five seasons in Korea with the Lotte Giants, going 48-53 with a 4.13 ERA.

--Field Level Media