Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inter's title hopes damaged by 2-2 draw at Roma

Inter needed a win to keep pressure on Juventus and it took the lead in the 15th minute when De Vrij headed in Alexis Sánchez's corner at the back post. De Vrij was powerless at the other end to prevent Leonardo Spinazzola's effort from going in during first-half stoppage time.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 20-07-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 09:29 IST
Inter's title hopes damaged by 2-2 draw at Roma

Inter Milan's faint title challenge took another blow with a 2-2 draw at Roma in Serie A. The result on Sunday left second-place Inter five points behind Juventus, which can take a huge step toward a record-extending ninth straight Italian league title with a win against Lazio on Monday. That would see the Bianconeri move eight points clear with four matches remaining.

Stefan de Vrij opened the scoring but the Inter defender also contributed to both Roma goals. Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty to level for Inter two minutes from time. Inter needed a win to keep pressure on Juventus and it took the lead in the 15th minute when De Vrij headed in Alexis Sánchez's corner at the back post.

De Vrij was powerless at the other end to prevent Leonardo Spinazzola's effort from going in during first-half stoppage time. De Vrij appeared to get the last touch but it was credited to the Roma midfielder. Inter appealed for a foul by Aleksandar Kolarov on Lautaro Martínez in the buildup but, after an on-field review, the referee stuck to his original decision.

Martínez thought he had restored Inter's lead nine minutes after the restart but it was ruled out for offside. And it was Roma which took the lead three minutes later. Edin Džeko tried to muscle his way between two defenders when the ball bounced off De Vrij and back into Džeko's path. Henrikh Mkhitaryan stole it off his teammate's foot and fired the ball into the back of the net.

Inter was given a late lifeline when Spinazzola fouled Victor Moses and Lukaku slotted the resulting penalty into the bottom left corner. But the point will do little for Inter's title dreams.

SURVIVAL FIGHT A bizarre Gabriel own-goal and a missed penalty may have condemned Lecce to relegation as it lost 2-1 at Genoa in a direct fight for survival. Marco Mancosu had atoned for a penalty miss by scoring a second-half equalizer. However, nine minutes from time, Filip Jagiełło's long-range strike bounced off the post and ricocheted in off Gabriel's back.

Genoa moved four points ahead of 18th-place Lecce with four rounds remaining. Spal was relegated after losing 2-1 against Brescia, which itself is nine points from safety and likely to join Spal in Serie B.

Genoa took an early lead when Antonio Sanabria made the most of a fortunate bounce to fire home Goran Pandev's through ball in the seventh minute. Lecce had earlier penalty appeals waved away but it was awarded a spot kick on the stroke of halftime. Gianluca Lapadula's effort was cleared off the line but he was brought down by Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin, preventing him from attempting to get to the rebound.

However, Mancosu blasted the penalty over the bar. The Lecce midfielder did equalize in the second half when his cross evaded everyone to go into the far bottom corner.

OTHER MATCHES Udinese lost 2-1 to Napoli and remained seven points above the drop zone after Matteo Politano scored a winner deep in stoppage time. Napoli has already qualified for the Europa League after winning the Italian Cup. It moved level on points with AC Milan and two points behind fifth-place Roma.

Sampdoria came back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Parma, and Torino lost 2-0 at Fiorentina. AP SSC SSC.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Jack Nicklaus says he tested positive for coronavirus

Jack Nicklaus has revealed during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic. Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, turned 80 a month apart at the start of the year.He sa...

FOREX-Euro hovers near 4-month peak as EU leaders tackle "mission impossible"

The euro hovered near four-month highs against the dollar on Monday, with investors holding out hope that European leaders will break a deadlock and hammer out an economic rescue deal in their marathon summit talks.The euro changed hands at...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares defensive; eyes on EU summit, U.S. stimulus talks

Asian shares began warily on Monday as investors eyed efforts to stitch together more fiscal stimulus in the eurozone and United States to help economies ride out the effects of a record jump in COVID-19 cases globally. MSCIs broadest index...

Iran executes man accused of spying for U.S., Israel

An Iranian accused of spying for U.S. and Israeli intelligence was executed on Monday, according to Irans official IRIB news agency. Last month, the judiciary said Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, who was arrested in 2018, had spied on former Revoluti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020