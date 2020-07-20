Left Menu
Amir makes himself available, to replace Rauf in Pakistan T20 squad in England

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir is set to replace Harris Rauf in the Pakistan T20 squad currently in the UK after originally pulling out of the tour because of the birth of his second child.

20-07-2020
Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir is set to replace Harris Rauf in the Pakistan T20 squad currently in the UK after originally pulling out of the tour because of the birth of his second child. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Amir has now made himself available.

But the pacer will board the UK-bound flight only after he returns negative in two successive COVID-19 tests. As per the report, Amir was tested on Monday and his second test will be conducted in two days' time.

If cleared, Amir could feature in the three T20 Internationals against England, starting August 28 in Manchester. The report stated that it was chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq who wanted Amir as replacement for Rauf after the left-arm pacer announced the birth of his child on July 17.

Rauf returned positive in five out of the six COVID-19 tests he underwent last month. His fifth test came out negative but a player needs two consecutive negative results to fly out of Pakistan. The player, though, tested positive in his sixth test.

Rauf, who was scheduled to fly to the UK on Wednesday, is asymptomatic and will undergo self-quarantine for 10 days before being tested again. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to send an additional masseur in Mohammad Imran to the UK to manage the workload of the team's regular masseur, Malang Ali, who had earlier tested positive twice before being cleared to travel.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20s against England during the tour. All the matches of the tour will be played in a bio-secure environment amid the pandemic.

The first Test of the series will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from August 5..

