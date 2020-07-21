Mets' Alonso will wear on-field mic for YouTube series

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will be miked up on the field this season as part of a YouTube series. The reigning National League Rookie of the Year told the New York Daily News about the series on Monday.

"I'll have my own YouTube channel and MLB is going to help produce this and provide the content," Alonso said. "There will be more of an interactive and inside look into the games from what actually goes on. I'm really excited for it. "I think having a heightened fan experience -- especially without fans being in the stands -- that'd be really cool and hopefully impacts a lot of fans and brings some new fans in the game because I feel like any chance we have to grow the game of baseball, I feel like it's a good thing."

Alonso's microphone won't be heard live during games. It also will be turned off during his time in the dugout, with the show's focus to be his interaction with others at first base. The mic might record his at-bats, too, according to the Daily News. Alonso successfully tested the under-jersey hardware recently and told the newspaper it was an improvement over a microphone he wore at last year's All-Star festivities.

"The mic this year is way more comfortable how it fits in the jersey," he told the Daily News. "I'm really happy how they kind of worked that in and made some adjustments." Alonso views his YouTube show as a positive step toward engaging young fans with baseball.

"I know other sports are being very, very forward-thinking in being miked up and having that inside look or having that inside scoop -- whether it be on the sidelines, on the field or on the court," he told the newspaper. "It can be really cool if we can be a part of that -- the new wave of fan interaction. We saw other sports doing it. They've figured out an effective way to make it comfortable for players to wear mics. ... "I feel like this year we've taken some pretty big steps forward to improve us players being miked when we play. Hopefully we can keep pushing this thing forward and providing more content and reach more people and reach more fans."

Alonso, 25, hit 53 homers last year in his first major league season, setting the Mets' single-season homer record and breaking Aaron Judge's major league rookie record. --Field Level Media