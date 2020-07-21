Left Menu
Development News Edition

Postponement of T20 World Cup 2020 will provide clarity, says CSA

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has welcomed the decision of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to postpone the T20 World Cup 2020, saying that it will provide clarity to the board to revise their Future Tours Programme (FTP).

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 21-07-2020 07:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 07:49 IST
Postponement of T20 World Cup 2020 will provide clarity, says CSA
CSA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has welcomed the decision of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to postpone the T20 World Cup 2020, saying that it will provide clarity to the board to revise their Future Tours Programme (FTP). The ICC on Monday had postponed the T20 World Cup 2020 slated to be played in Australia in October-November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the next two editions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will take place in the October-November window in 2021 and 2022 respectively, while the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup will take place in October-November 2023. The 2021 ICC Women's World Cup remains in New Zealand in February 2021 as originally scheduled.

"These decisions provide just the clarity we need not only to revise our own Future Tours Programme but to see that our Proteas Men and Momentum Proteas Women have the best possible preparation for in these important tournaments," CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul said in an official statement. "A number of series for both our Proteas Men and Women have had to be postponed because of the coronavirus and I would like to assure all our stakeholders that we are planning for an exciting future both at the international and domestic level," he added.

The T20 World Cup was slated to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15 this year. ICC said that at Monday's meeting of the IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC), windows for the next three ICC men's events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the "best possible opportunity" over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19.

The windows for the Men's events are: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 will be held -- October - November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021;ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be held -- October - November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022;ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India -- October - November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023.

"The IBC Board agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and assess all the information available in order to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022," ICC said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi, President Kovind condole MP Governor Lalji Tandon's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. Tandon, 85, passed away at 535 am on Tuesday after a prolonged illness.Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi...

Idris Elba to receive BAFTA special award for his contribution to TV

Actor Idris Elba, popularly known for his role as Stringer Bell in The Wire, will receive the BAFTA Special Award, one of the British Academys highest honours, for his creative contribution to television. The upcoming event is set to take p...

Giants' Kapler becomes first manager to kneel during anthem

The San Francisco Giants Gabe Kapler became the first major league manager to kneel during the national anthem, joining a number of his players in the action before a Monday night road exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics. Accordin...

Soccer-Leeds defender Berardi out for up to nine months after ACL tear

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi faces up to nine months on the sidelines after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during Sundays 3-1 win at Derby County, the Championship second-tier club have said. The 31-year-old Swi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020