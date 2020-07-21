Soccer in Croatia reverts back to games in empty stadiums
Croatia's soccer federation reversed its policy on allowing fans into games and said it would complete the season in empty stadiums. The federation said the decision followed a "significant increase" in the number of confirmed coronavirus infections. Some spectators were allowed into Croatian sports events since mid-June, including top-tier soccer games and a tennis tournament in Zadar organized by Novak Djokovic.
Some spectators were allowed into Croatian sports events since mid-June, including top-tier soccer games and a tennis tournament in Zadar organized by Novak Djokovic. It was criticized for ignoring social distancing guidance. Croatia, a nation of 4 million people, reported totals of 122 deaths and 4,370 confirmed coronavirus cases to Monday, according to counts kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The top-tier men's league won by Dinamo Zagreb plays one more round on Saturday and the national cup final is on Aug. 1. The empty-stadium restriction also applies to women's competitions.
