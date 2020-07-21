Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happy that so many people have discovered chess during pandemic: Anand

Chess has attracted many first-timers during the COVID-19 pandemic and the massive reach of the internet has made it a "truly global sport", five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand said to mark the first ever World Chess Day.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 21-07-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 09:47 IST
Happy that so many people have discovered chess during pandemic: Anand
Viswanathan Anand (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Chess has attracted many first-timers during the COVID-19 pandemic and the massive reach of the internet has made it a "truly global sport", five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand said to mark the first-ever World Chess Day. "Thanks to the internet, (chess) has become a truly global sport. I believe that it is never more widely disseminated as it is now," Anand said in a virtual commemoration of World Chess Day at the UN on Monday.

"And of course, during the pandemic, I'm very happy that so many people have discovered the game of chess. Perhaps they didn't have the time or they never got around to it. But this has been a very good chance for chess to spread," he said. The former world champion said "most Indian parents are right" that chess will help their children do better in school. "I hope that the current positive trajectory of chess that we have experienced recently will continue in the future, without pandemics even," Anand said.

The high-level virtual event 'Chess for Recovering Better' bought together chess players, UN and government officials, representatives of civil society, and academia. In December 2019, the UN General Assembly had proclaimed July 20 as World Chess Day to mark the date of the establishment of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Paris in 1924. Over the past few months, the overall interest in chess is reported to have doubled, with more players than ever coming together to participate in chess events that are being increasingly held through online platforms, the UN said.

Anand told the virtual session that he had learned chess from his mother and highlighted the history and evolution of the game from India to other parts of the world. He said a lot of families across India played chess with great enthusiasm. "If in fact, you mentioned to anyone that you played chess, quite often the head of the family will go out and pull out his own chess set and play a game. "So it was part of our culture, even though it had to be rediscovered in a sporting context," he said, adding that while chess spread across Russia and Europe and other parts of the globe, "Asia had to rediscover it and India had to come back to it." "In fact, when I won the world championship in the year 2000, it felt like my journey mirrored…the ancient paths," he said adding that he was living in Spain at the time and the venues for the knockout tournaments were Delhi and Tehran. "So, these were the first three countries where chess seems to have spread," and he brought the chess title back to India, he said. The UN said that with the COVID-19 pandemic impacting most sports worldwide, the first-ever World Chess day celebrates the highly-competitive game that can be played safely indoors or online and which also helps in reducing anxiety and improving mental health.

"Today is a day of celebration for an intellectual game that for centuries has managed to entertain, stimulate and sometimes even confound millions of us, the world over," Under-Secretary-General of UN Global Communications Melissa Fleming said. "And as we celebrate, we remind ourselves of the special value that a game such as chess is bringing to so many people during this awful COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that many people are enduring," she said. She added that the pandemic represents a global crisis in multiple ways physically, socially, and economically - and the restrictions that it has imposed is affecting the mental health of many. Chess also offers important opportunities to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. "The UN is mainstreaming sports initiatives into its work towards development and peace and part of our wider efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030," Fleming said adding that "increasingly people realize that sport can act as an enabler of sustainable development, peace, and social inclusion." President of the International Federation of Chess (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich said chess can become a tool to improve the world, "strengthen peace, conduct non-discriminatory policies and create better societies".

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Parts of Haryana, UP likely to receive rainfall: IMD

Some areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next few hours, predicted India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.Thunderstorm with rain and wind speed of 20-40 kmph would occur over and in adjoining areas o...

Biden warns of foreign interference in US elections

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has warned that Russia, China, Iran and some other foreign players are working to interfere in the US presidential elections and said the best tool to stop these countries from meddling in the polls...

Giants' Kapler becomes first manager to kneel during anthem

The San Francisco Giants Gabe Kapler became the first major league manager to kneel during the national anthem, joining a number of his players in the action before a Monday night road exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics. Accordin...

FOREX-EU deal and vaccine hopes keep dollar at bay

The euro marked a fresh four-month high and commodity currencies found support on Tuesday, after European countries agreed on a rescue package for the blocs coronavirus-hit economies.The hard-won deal - a compromise on concerns that thrifty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020