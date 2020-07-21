Phil Simmons concerned with batting form of Campbell, Hope

Left Menu
West Indies coach Phil Simmons has admitted that he is concerned with the batting form of Shai Hope and John Campbell.

Windies coach Phil Simmons. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has admitted that he is concerned with the batting form of Shai Hope and John Campbell. His remark came as Windies stumbled to a 113-run loss against England in the second Test, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

Both Campbell and Hope have made 52 and 57 runs respectively in four innings each in this series. "Campbell and Hope's form is something that we have to discuss over the next couple of days, and make a decision as to which direction we go there. You're right, they haven't fired, so we've got to take that into consideration," ESPNCricinfo quoted Simmons as saying.

"We've had five or six half-centuries in this Test and no conversion. It's something that we've been talking about a lot, and no one has taken up that opportunity in this game, yet again. It is disappointing," he added. Simmons also said that Windies batters need to learn from their mistakes and need to convert their starts into big scores.

"It's critical that our batsmen carry on and make big hundreds. Ben Stokes made 176, what's-his-name Dom Sibley 120-odd. Our batsmen need to make hundreds because our bowlers have been doing their job. Now the batsmen need to stand up and do what they have to for West Indies cricket," Simmons said. The Windies coach also admitted that he is particularly concerned with the form of Shai Hope.

"Yes, I'm concerned. He's gone four innings without a score, in contrast to how he played over the last five, six months in the other formats. I am concerned about his form, and we'll be sitting down and chatting about that over the next couple of days," Simmons said. "If I think you're more concerned about your current form than what you can do for the team, then you can think about your current form on the sideline. So far, everyone has been looking to work hard for the team, and if someone changes that train of thought, then he's not there for the team and we'll have to think about that very, very seriously," he added.

In the second Test, Ben Stokes was named as Man of the Match. For England, the second Test win was laid on Stokes' immense all-round haul of 254 runs and three wickets, including the key wicket of Jermaine Blackwood on the stroke of tea on the final day of the match. The left-handed batsman had played a knock of 176 in the first innings, while in the second, he scored a quickfire 78 not out from just 57 balls.

If the hosts England want to retain the Wisden Trophy, then the side needs to win the final Test of the series. The third and final Test of the series will be played from July 24 at Manchester. (ANI)

