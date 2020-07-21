Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby league-NZ Warriors keen on Sonny Bill after Wolfpack withdrawal

But we'd be mad not to ask the question." The Warriors, the only NRL team based outside Australia, were forced to leave New Zealand in early May to undergo two weeks of isolation before the league resumed. Four of their players will return home at the end of July to reunite with their families, leaving the squad with a manpower shortage compounded by a slew of injuries.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 21-07-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 13:17 IST
Rugby league-NZ Warriors keen on Sonny Bill after Wolfpack withdrawal

New Zealand Warriors have expressed an interest in signing Sonny Bill Williams on a short-term deal if the dual code international heads Down Under after being released by the Toronto Wolfpack. The Toronto team withdraw on Monday from the August restart of Super League Europe due to financial challenges from the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving marquee recruit Williams free to find a club in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL).

The reigning champion Sydney Roosters, who Williams helped to the title in 2013, are likely to be first in the queue having lost a couple of key players to injury since the league resumed at the end of May. Warriors chief executive Cameron George, though, said his side would also be interested in bringing the 34-year-old former Kiwis forward to the Auckland-based club.

"We're in a position where obviously we're going to require players and if Sonny Bill Williams becomes available, of course, we're going to look at how it could happen," he told NRL.com. "We'll reach out for sure to try and understand the situation, we're already looking for loan players so imagine if it came off?

"The stars would have to be aligned, and I don't know if and when Sonny could even get to Australia. But we'd be mad not to ask the question." The Warriors, the only NRL team based outside Australia, were forced to leave New Zealand in early May to undergo two weeks of isolation before the league resumed.

Four of their players will return home at the end of July to reunite with their families, leaving the squad with a manpower shortage compounded by a slew of injuries. Williams, who won the rugby union World Cup twice with the All Blacks, would have to undergo two weeks of quarantine with his family if he returns to New Zealand, and again if he subsequently crosses the Tasman Sea to play for an NRL team.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Man seizes bus, takes 20 passengers hostage in western Ukraine

A man has seized a passenger bus and taken about 20 people on board hostage in the western Ukrainian city of Lutsk, local police said on Tuesday.The man said he was holding explosives and weapons, the police said in a statement. The demands...

Malaysia to sign $880 mln rail deal with Singapore July 30, minister says

Construction of a 880 million light rail project linking Malaysias southern state of Johor with neighbouring Singapore will begin next year, after both countries formalise the deal on July 30, Malaysias transport minister said on Tuesday. T...

UK borrows record 128 billion pounds in three months to June

British government borrowing surged to a record 128 billion pounds 162 billion in the first three months of the 202021 financial year, when COVID-19 lockdown measures were tightest, more than double the entire previous years borrowing.Most ...

Grocery chain Winn-Dixie reverses policy, will require masks

The parent company of Southern supermarket chain Winn-Dixie said Monday that it is reversing its policy and will now require customers to wear masks at its stores to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Southeastern Grocers Inc said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020