Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nathi Mthethwa pays tribute to rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja

The department has described Ntunja, who was 38, as someone who was extremely instrumental in broadcasting professional rugby using the isiXhosa language.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:38 IST
Nathi Mthethwa pays tribute to rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja
The Minister has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Ntunja family, SuperSport and all his acquaintances.  Image Credit: Twitter(@Springboks)

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has paid tribute to respected rugby commentator, Kaunda Ntunja, who passed away on Monday morning.

The department has described Ntunja, who was 38, as someone who was extremely instrumental in broadcasting professional rugby using the isiXhosa language.

"The passing of Kaunda Ntunja has left an indomitable void which will be difficult to replace, especially with reference to his energy when giving rugby commentary in isiXhosa. In my eyes, he goes down as one of the best sports anchors to have graced our living rooms," Mthethwa said in a statement.

The Minister has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Ntunja family, SuperSport and all his acquaintances.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."

SuperSport Chief Executive Gideon Khobane said they were devastated.

"Kaunda was larger than life, a generous, warm-hearted man who cared deeply for the game he loved and the people within. He will be terribly missed by us all," Khobane said.

According to SuperSport, he made a seamless transition to television presenting and was energised by the potential of isiXhosa commentary on SuperSport.

"He became famous for his unbridled enthusiasm and unique spin on commentary, something that endeared him to television watchers."

He is also revered for his views on transformation and for being a pioneer for black rugby, having become the first black captain of SA Schools while playing for Dale College 20 years ago, the channel said.

"At the time he was a robust, charismatic flanker who was feared throughout the Eastern Cape. His charisma extended to him standing in front of a grandstand full of the opposition's support, pointing a finger at them and letting them know they were in for a long afternoon."

However, an injury cut his career short, which included junior rugby at the Sharks, and first-class rugby at the Cheetahs, Lions and Border.

"Fortunately he was approached to do isiXhosa commentary while injured in 2009. He never looked back, proving to be an orator of unique skill. He won several national awards for broadcasting."

He was a colourful character who studied drama and theatre and made his acting debut in the local drama Grassroots last year, playing a mentor to a young rugby player who moves from the Eastern Cape to Johannesburg on a scholarship.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Phase II trial finds Chinese COVID-19 vaccine is safe, induces immune response

A phase II clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, conducted in China, has found that it is safe and induces an immune response, a study published in The Lancet says. Scientists, including those from the Chinese Center for Disease C...

Tripura CM apologises for statement comparing Bengalis with Jats and Punjabis

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday apologized for his statements comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis and said he did not intend to hurt sentiments. Deb had stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physical...

Governor Tandon was like family, says MP CM Chouhan

After paying tributes to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the late governor had won over the people of the state within his tenure and was like a family member. In the one year he s...

Minister: Lebanon is nearing critical stage in virus cases

Lebanons health minister says the financially troubled Mediterranean country, which has so far managed to contain the coronavirus, is sliding toward a critical stage with a new surge in infections after lockdown restrictions were lifted and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020