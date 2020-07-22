Left Menu
It's good to arrive at finals with confidence: PSG manager after win over Celtic FC

Buoyed by the massive victory over Celtic FC in a friendly match, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said that it is good to arrive at the finals with confidence.

22-07-2020
It's good to arrive at finals with confidence: PSG manager after win over Celtic FC
Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel. Image Credit: ANI

Buoyed by the massive victory over Celtic FC in a friendly match, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said that it is good to arrive at the finals with confidence. "I am very happy. Three days before a final, we could not take any risks. I am happy because we were disciplined, we did what we had to win, scored four goals, did not concede and picked up no injuries," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"They are friendlies, but we were really professional. We played with a lot of intensity, and it is good to arrive at the finals with confidence, showing that we can score and know how to suffer too," he said. PSG thrashed Celtic FC by 4-0 in a friendly match at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The victory comes after big wins over Le Havre (9-0) and Waasland-Beveren (7-0) in friendlies.

PSG are gearing up to play the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne on July 24 and will face Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final on July 31. (ANI)

