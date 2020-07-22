The following are the top sports stories at 1705 hours: SPO-DOPE-WADA-LD NDTL Jolt for Indian sports: WADA extends NDTL suspension by 6 months New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) In a massive jolt to India's Olympic preparations, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has extended the suspension of the country's National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) by another six months citing non-conformation to international standards. SPO-HOCK-BASKARAN Execution is key for podium finish at Olympics: Baskaran New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Execution will be the key for India to achieve its dream of a podium finish at next year's Tokyo Games, reckons V Baskaran, who captained the Indian hockey team to its last Olympic gold medal in 1980.

SPO-CRI-STOKES-SILVERWOOD England going to consider rotating Stokes: Silverwood Manchester, Jul 22 (PTI) England will "consider rotating" star all-rounder Ben Stokes even though his presence makes it a better team, said coach Chris Silverwood ahead of the third and final Test against the West Indies beginning on Friday. SPO-CHESS-ANAND Anand goes down to Svidler in opening round of Legends of Chess tourney Chennai, Jul 22 (PTI) Former world champion Viswanathan Anand went down 1.5-2.5 to Russia's Peter Svidler in the opening round of the USD 150,000 Legends of Chess tournament.

SPO-CRI-PARKINSON England's Parkinson suffers ankle injury, will miss ODI series against Ireland London, Jul 22 (PTI) England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Ireland after suffering an ankle injury during training. SPO-SHOOT-RAJPUT Training outdoors after weeks of confinement, 'relieved' Rajput keen to regain lost ground By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Running out of ideas and patience after shooting in his basement, bedroom and hall, the seasoned Sanjeev Rajput is "relieved" to be finally training outdoors, albeit in an empty 50m range, in his quest for Olympic glory.

SPO-SAI-COACH-CONTRACT SAI extends contracts of 32 foreign coaches till end of September next year New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday extended the contract of 32 foreign coaches in 11 disciplines till September end next year to ensure continuity in the training of athletes till Tokyo Olympics. SPO-CRI-MAXWELL IPL similar to a World Cup but on smaller scale: Maxwell Melbourne, Jul 22 (PTI) Big-hitting Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell considers the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be a small-scale World Cup where overseas players get one "hell of a kick" competing against each other.

SPO-FOOT-PLAYERS Former and current India footballers from Manipur take up afforestation in COVID-19 times New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Forced to stay away from action for the last four months due to COVID-19 pandemic, Manipur's former and current national team footballers took up an afforestation programme at a village, besides taking a trip down memory lane of the matches played there. SPO-GOLF-ATWAL Atwal set for 3M Open on PGA Tour; Koepka, Johnson in the field Blaine (US), Jul 22 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal will look to assess his game and current physical condition when he tees off at the USD 6.6 million 3M Open, only his second event since returning to action after the coronavirus-forced break.

SPO-CRI-DHAWAN-RELIANCE Shikhar Dhawan signs deal with IMG Reliance Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday signed an exclusive worldwide marketing and management agreement with IMG Reliance. SPO-CRI-KUMBLE End could've been better: Kumble on his stint as India head coach New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Former skipper Anil Kumble does not regret his time as head coach of the Indian cricket team but says the ending of his tenure could have been better.

SPO-FOOT-FCGOA FC Goa ropes in Spanish striker Angulo Panaji, Jul 22 (PTI) Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa on Wednesday announced the signing of Spanish forward Igor Angulo for a one-year stint..