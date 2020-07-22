Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man Utd should recall Henderson to help De Gea, says Berbatov

Manchester United need to bring back in-form keeper Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Sheffield United to help regular starter David de Gea rediscover his talent, according to their former striker Dimitar Berbatov.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:17 IST
Soccer-Man Utd should recall Henderson to help De Gea, says Berbatov
Representative Image

Manchester United need to bring back in-form keeper Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Sheffield United to help regular starter David de Gea rediscover his talent, according to their former striker Dimitar Berbatov. The Spaniard has come under scrutiny this season, particularly after his performance during United's 3-1 defeat by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final with goals from Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount coming following his errors.

"If United decide to bring back Dean Henderson from Sheffield United, I think that will do De Gea good," Berbatov told Betfair. "Players need that competition and Henderson is doing tremendously well in my opinion. "Henderson is 23, which for a goalkeeper is still very young, he's got a lot of football ahead of him, but you can see that he is hungry to play and I think the competition he could bring to De Gea could be the difference-maker or breaker.

"Sometimes when you feel to secure in your position that is the moment when you start making mistakes. "It's the same with outfield players, when you think you are untouchable you make more mistakes because you are over-confident."

Henderson, who last year signed a contract with Manchester United until June 2022, has already registered 13 clean sheets this season for Sheffield United. "He (De Gea) is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world, regardless of the mistakes he has made this season," said Berbatov. "Every goalkeeper, even the greats of the past have all made mistakes throughout the years.

"It's David's job to evaluate his performance and I'm sure he knows that he's not doing well and he can do much, much better."

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ED registers ECIR in Kerala gold smuggling case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report ECIR in connection with the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency NIA. Earlier, sour...

INSIGHT-How Tesla defined a new era for the global auto industry

Tesla Incs rapid rise to become the worlds most valuable carmaker could mark the start of a new era for the global auto industry, defined by a Silicon Valley approach to software that is overtaking old-school manufacturing know-how.Teslas a...

Five BJP members nominated to Karnataka legislative council

Bengaluru, July 22 PTI Five BJP members made it to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday following the recommendation of the state government. Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed C P Yogeshwar, A H Vishwanth, Bharathi Shetty, Shanthar...

SEEDS reaches out with water, dry ration to 1 lakh flood-hit people in Assam

City-based NGO Socio-Economic and Educational Development Society SEEDS on Wednesday said it is reaching out with safe drinking water, dry ration and hygiene kit to 1 lakh flood-hit people in Assam. Over 5.5 million people have been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020