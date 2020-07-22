Punjab coaches provide online training to players amid coronavirus crisis

Punjab coaches are providing online training to players amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. According to Punjab Sports Director, DPS Kharbanda, coaches have been directed to ensure smooth online training for the players and adhere to the procedure of online training to budding and established players so that they are ever-ready for competitions.

Earlier on July 12, the Government of Punjab had tweeted that coaches will provide online training to the players. Kharbanda had presided over a meeting with coaches. "Punjab sports coaches will provide online training to the players in these perilous times of #COVID19, said DPS Kharbanda, Director Sports, Punjab after presiding over virtual meeting with them. He directed coaches to ensure smooth online training to players by all means," Government of Punjab had tweeted.

In Punjab, the total number of coronavirus infected people stands at 10,889 out of which 7,389 have recovered from the virus. So far, the deadly virus has claimed 263 lives in the state. (ANI)