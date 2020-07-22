Left Menu
Development News Edition

NL East preview: Braves make their move

Young arms are the way and Max Fried and Mike Soroka will show it. New faces: DH/OF Ozuna, C Travis d'Arnaud, LHP Cole Hamels, LHP Will Smith, RHP Felix Hernandez Key subtractions: 3B Josh Donaldson, OF Nick Markakis, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Julio Teheran, C Brian McCann, OF Matt Joyce, RHP Anthony Swarzak, RHP Josh Tomlin, LHP Jerry Blevins, OF Billy Hamilton, C Francisco Cervelli FLM predicts: In a division that includes the World Series champions, the Braves will repeat as NL East champs.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:26 IST
NL East preview: Braves make their move

National League East (teams listed in predicted order of finish)

ATLANTA BRAVES 2020 outlook: After proving themselves last season, there is no reason to think the Braves won't be better this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. continues his progression into the class of one of baseball's best and Freddie Freeman and likely DH Marcell Ozuna power the offense. Young arms are the way and Max Fried and Mike Soroka will show it.

New faces: DH/OF Ozuna, C Travis d'Arnaud, LHP Cole Hamels, LHP Will Smith, RHP Felix Hernandez Key subtractions: 3B Josh Donaldson, OF Nick Markakis, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Julio Teheran, C Brian McCann, OF Matt Joyce, RHP Anthony Swarzak, RHP Josh Tomlin, LHP Jerry Blevins, OF Billy Hamilton, C Francisco Cervelli

FLM predicts: In a division that includes the World Series champions, the Braves will repeat as NL East champs. Ozuna will help replace offense lost with the departure of Donaldson. Third base is now a question mark with Johan Carmago and Austin Riley trying to show they are the future. WASHINGTON NATIONALS

2020 outlook: The slow start of 2019 won't repeat itself as the Nationals showed in last year's postseason they know how to have a sense of urgency. A 60-game regular season is just what the Nationals could use with an extended 2019 campaign and a graying starting staff with 36-year-old right-handers Max Scherzer and Anibal Sanchez, Stephen Strasburg, 32, and Patrick Corbin, 31. New faces: RHP Will Harris, 1B Eric Thames, INF Starlin Castro, RHP Kyle Finnegan, RHP Ryne Harper

Key subtractions: 3B Anthony Rendon, 2B Brian Dozier, 1B Matt Adams, OF Gerardo Parra, RHP Hunter Strickland, RHP Fernando Rodney FLM predicts: Juan Soto continues to help Nationals fans forget all about Bryce Harper. The Nationals get into the division series through the wild-card route where they start to make noise with all that playoff experience.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES 2020 outlook: The Phillies could push the Braves for the division title, but it probably will take peak form from Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. It is a lot to ask, but new manager Joe Girardi could be just the man to get it done.

New faces: SS Didi Gregorius, INF Josh Harrison, INF Neil Walker, INF Ronald Torreyes, OF Nick Martini, OF Mikie Mahtook, RHP Trevor Kelley, RHP Wheeler Key subtractions: 2B Cesar Hernandez, 3B Maikel Franco, OF Corey Dickerson, INF-OF Sean Rodriguez, INF-OF Brad Miller, LHP Drew Smyly, LHP Jason Vargas, RHP Blake Parker, RHP Pat Neshek, RHP Tommy Hunter, RHP Jerad Eickhoff, RHP Mike Morin, RHP Jared Hughes

FLM predicts: It's hard to count the Phillies out as a playoff contender, but there are enough questions to have some doubt. Production from Harper seems to be key, but getting anything out of a terrible 2019 bullpen is what the team really needs. NEW YORK METS

2020 outlook: All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso will continue to be the real deal, but getting key returns from Robinson Cano and Yoenis Cespedes will be tough. Back-to-back Cy Young Awards for Jacob deGrom haven't even helped the Mets into the playoffs and Noah Syndergaard is out for the season. New faces: Manager: Luis Rojas ; RHP Rick Porcello, RHP Michael Wacha, RHP Dellin Betances, OF Jake Marisnick, RHP Jared Hughes, INF Eduardo Núñez, RHP Erasmo Ramírez, LHP Chasen Shreve, RHP Hunter Strickland, OF Melky Cabrera, INF Gordon Beckham, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, OF Jarrett Parker, OF Ryan Cordell, SS Max Moroff.

Key subtractions: RHP Zack Wheeler, 3B Todd Frazier, CF Juan Lagares, LHP Luis Avilán, 2B Joe Panik, RHP Jacob Rhame, RHP Drew Gagnon FLM predicts: The Mets hired two different managers in the offseason, Carlos Beltran and current skipper Luis Rojas. That is so Mets. While Porcello, Wacha and Betances should bolster the pitching staff, will potential buyers of the team end up garnering the most attention this summer?

MIAMI MARLINS 2020 outlook: The rebuild continues, but more offense should be on the way for 2020. Don't expect the days of Christian Yellich and Giancarlo Stanton, but there should be enough new blood in Miami to keep opposing pitchers honest.

New faces: INF/OF Jonathan Villar, 1B Jesus Aguilar, LF Corey Dickerson, RHP Brandon Kintzler, OF Matt Joyce, C Francisco Cervelli, RHP Yimi Garcia, RHP Brad Boxberger, OF Monte Harrison, LHP Stephen Tarpley Key subtractions: 2B Starlin Castro, LF Curtis Granderson, INF Neil Walker, LF Austin Dean, C Bryan Holaday, RHP Tayron Guerrero, RHP Tyler Kinley, LHP Wei-Yin Chen

FLM predicts: Another last-place finish is on the way, but Derek Jeter's crew should inch forward this season. Brian Anderson looked like a star in the making, but he needs to do more than 20 home runs with a .468 slugging percentage. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

No bail for man accused of sending threat letter to Pragya

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application filed by a man from Maharashtra who is accused of writing a threat letter to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. Opposing the bail plea of Dr Sayed Abdul Rehman, the Madhya Pr...

US Senator calls Chinese consulate in Houston 'massive spy centre'

Coming in support of the US decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston, Republican Senator Marco Rubio called the facility the central node of the Communist Partys vast network of spies. The US on Wednesday ordered the closure of th...

India's COVID-19 count reaches 11,92,915, recovery rate stands at 63.13 pc

With the spike of 37,724 new cases, Indias COVID-19 count stands at 11,92,915 on Wednesday. The Union Health Ministry said that the toll has gone up to 28,732 with 648 deaths in the last 24 hours.Health Ministry also stated that with 28,472...

MLB players taking visible stance on social justice

Major League Baseball hasnt always been at the forefront of the social justice movement in recent years, with leagues like the NBA and NFL usually taking centre stage. But in the aftermath of George Floyds death in Minneapolis and because ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020