Brady reports to Buccaneers for COVID testing

If Brady -- like the other Buccaneers quarterbacks and rookies tested Thursday -- is cleared, he'll be able to report on Sunday and begin his ramp-up training. There will be no preseason games and social distancing is required in team facilities.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:04 IST
Tom Brady checked in for his 21st NFL training camp on Thursday morning and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The visit was brief, however, and included Brady masking up and walking through a one-way COVID-19 testing trailer parked outside of the team facility.

NFL health and safety protocol requires all players to produce two negatives tests before being allowed to enter the team facility. If Brady -- like the other Buccaneers quarterbacks and rookies tested Thursday -- is cleared, he'll be able to report on Sunday and begin his ramp-up training.

There will be no preseason games and social distancing is required in team facilities. Brady was chastised over social media on Thursday as video from the scene showed the quarterback, who turns 43 on Aug. 3, visiting with others in the parking lot with no visible face coverings in place.

Brady spent his previous 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and went to nine Super Bowls -- winning six Lombardi trophies -- but opted to leave in free agency in March. He signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers worth up to $50 million.

--Field Level Media

