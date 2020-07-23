Washington Football Team temporary name of NFL club

Washington's NFL franchise will be called the "Washington Football Team" pending the adoption of a new name, the team announced Thursday. That decision allows the organization to continue to work toward a new name after retiring the "Redskins" nickname earlier this month.

According to a press release, the Washington Football Team will keep its burgundy and gold color scheme, with a "Washington" word mark on the chest of its jerseys. Its helmet logo will be replaced by the players' number in gold, in much the same manner used by the Alabama Crimson Tide. The NFL team said it plans to be rid of its former nickname on physical and digital spaces by the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The club's Twitter name is changed to Washington Football Team, and the team's handle is now @WashingtonNFL. The team's web address is not yet changed. The franchise launched a review of the team nickname on July 3 after multiple sponsors sent owner Daniel Snyder letters threatening to remove signage and end financial agreements, including the stadium naming rights deal with FedEx.

Snyder, in 2013, said he would "never" change the name. The franchise began using the previous nickname in 1933, when it was based in Boston and previously called the Braves. Team owner George Preston Marshall moved the club to Washington in 1937.

--Field Level Media