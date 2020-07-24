Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL set to start on Sep 19, final on Nov 8, teams to leave base by Aug 20: BCCI sources

While the IPL Governing Council will meet next week to chalk out the final details and approve the schedule, it is understood that the BCCI has informally intimated the franchises about the plan. "IPL, in all likelihood, will start on September 19 (Saturday) and the final will be held on November 8 (Sunday).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 09:34 IST
Edit ( Last edited by Sonia Dahiya )
IPL set to start on Sep 19, final on Nov 8, teams to leave base by Aug 20: BCCI sources
IPL logo Image Credit: ANI

The eagerly-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final slated on November 8, well-placed BCCI sources have told PTI. While the IPL Governing Council will meet next week to chalk out the final details and approve the schedule, it is understood that the BCCI has informally intimated the franchises about the plan.

"IPL, in all likelihood, will start on September 19 (Saturday) and the final will be held on November 8 (Sunday). It is a 51-day window which will suit the franchises as well as the broadcasters and other stakeholders," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity on Thursday night. The IPL has been made possible by the ICC's decision to postpone the October-November T20 World Cup in Australia owing to the COVID-19 pandemic due to which the host country expressed its inability to conduct the event.

While there was speculation that the IPL will start from September 26, the BCCI decided to advance it by a week in order to ensure that the Indian team's tour of Australia is not jeopardised. "The Indian team will have a mandatory quarantine of 14 days as per the Australian government rules. A delay would have sent the plans haywire," the official said. "The best part is that 51 days is not at all a curtailed period and there will be much less double headers. We could stick to original five double headers in seven week window," he added.

The Indians are set to play a four-match Test series against Australia starting December 3 in Brisbane. It is expected that with each and every team needing at least a month's time to train, the IPL franchises will be leaving base by August 20 which gives them exactly four weeks time to prepare.

The cash-rich event was originally scheduled to start at the end of March but the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that were put in place to contain the virus, led to an indefinite postponement. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly maintained that the event will be held some time this year.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

Entertainment News Roundup: Kanye West posts series of rambling late night tweets; Cancel culture takes the fun out of life, says comedian John Cleese and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia election delayed to October as pandemic bites, opposition cries foul

Bolivias general election will be pushed back until Oct. 18 as the coronavirus pandemic grips the South American nation, which could fan tensions between the interim conservative government and the socialist party of former President Evo Mo...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19 for a third day in a row, while the head of the World Health Organization said that comments by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo questioning his independence wer...

PR firms give fake social media followers to celebs: Deshmukh

Several PR agencies provide fake social media followers to Bollywood celebrities or other big people and such followers are used for trolling and data theft, MaharashtraHome Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday. The Maharashtra police will...

Nurse infected with COVID-19 approaches Delhi HC after hospital sacks her, 83 staff members

A nurse of HAH Centenary Hospital, infected with COVID-19, has knocked the door of the Delhi High Court challenging termination of her employment and other 83 staff members of the hospitals. Gufrana Khatoon, a nurse of COVID-19 designated H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020