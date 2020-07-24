Left Menu
Archer brings that X-Factor which every good team needs: Brathwaite

Brathwaite sees a leader in Archer and wants England to support him in discovering his leadership qualities so that he can serve English cricket for a long time. "If you think about it, Stokes not so long ago, was seen as that type of character.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 13:08 IST
Former West Indies T20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite feels England pacer Jofra Archer is the "do-it-my-way" type of player which every team needs and also has the potential to be a future leader of the side. The 25-year-old Archer was included in the England team for the third Test after being dropped from the second game for breaching the side's COVID-19 bio-secure protocol. He apologised for his action of visiting his home while the team was in a bio-secure environment.

"There is the traditional English way of doing it by the book, but all good teams need the X-Factor. I think he (Archer) brings that X-Factor and I thought Kevin Pietersen brought that X-Factor," Brathwaite told BBC Sport. "While you're hoping that the majority of the team are 75 per cent consistent and they do everything by the book - they are always early, they eat right, they do this and they do that - you do need that rogue.

"I am not saying that he (Archer) is that, but every team needs that rogue, that X-Factor, that doesn't play by the rules of the book and 'do it my way' type of character." Brathwaite cited the example of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has courted trouble in the past but emerged as one of the most consistent performers for England in the last two years. He also led the England team in the first Test in the absence of Joe Root. Brathwaite sees a leader in Archer and wants England to support him in discovering his leadership qualities so that he can serve English cricket for a long time.

"If you think about it, Stokes not so long ago, was seen as that type of character. Now he's seen as a leader," Brathwaite said. "If England can find a way to transform Jofra into the leader that Stokes has become, while keeping his X-factor on-field performance, then they are two serious cricketers to be contending with for the next five to 10 years." Stokes had suffered a hand injury in a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017. He was later cleared of affray but it cost him the Ashes Series.

