Left Menu
Development News Edition

F1 cancels 4 more races for 2020, adds 3 to calendar

Formula One races in Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States have all been cancelled for this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, with three others added to the calendar.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:16 IST
F1 cancels 4 more races for 2020, adds 3 to calendar

Formula One races in Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States have all been cancelled for this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, with three others added to the calendar. F1 said in a statement Friday that the Eifel Grand Prix will host a race at the iconic Nürburgring in Germany on Oct. 11, followed by the Portuguese GP in Portimão two weeks later and the Emilia-Romagna GP in Italy on Nov. 1.

The U.S. GP was initially scheduled for late October, with Brazil and Mexico then hosting races in November. Canada was already postponed from its mid-June date. The three new races take this season's total to 13 — all of them in Europe — with F1 still hoping to have 15-18 races and end the season by mid-December after races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

“We are pleased that we continue to make strong progress in finalizing our plans for the 2020 season," F1 chairman Chase Carey said. "We also want to pay tribute to our incredible partners in the Americas and look forward to being back with them next season when they will once again be able to thrill millions of fans around the world.” The F1 season has started successfully with three races completed, two in Austria and one in Hungary. There have been only two positive cases for the coronavirus among personnel at the track from nearly 15,000 tests..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese who took refuge at San Francisco consulate now in U.S. custody - U.S. official

A Chinese researcher who took refuge from U.S. authorities at Chinas consulate in San Francisco is now in American custody and is expected to appear in court on Friday, a senior U.S. Justice Department official said.According to court filin...

Mizoram government to organise football tournament after pandemic: Royte

Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte on Friday said that the state government will organise a football tournament once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Addressing a special general body meeting of Mizoram Football Association MFA her...

Virginia evicts Confederate monuments from its state Capitol

Virginia has removed from its iconic state capitol the busts and a statue honouring Confederate generals and officials. That includes a bronze statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee positioned in the same spot where he stood to assume command of th...

Bengal reports 35 more COVID deaths, 2,216 fresh infections

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal increased to 1,290 on Friday after 35 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said. A total of 2,216 fresh coronavirus cases was also reported and the states tally now stands at 53,973, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020